Delhi liquor scam: Kavitha’s name appears in Amit Arora’s remand report

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s name has figured in the remand report on the Delhi liquor scam by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In the remand report, Amit Arora, a close aide of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and the director of Buddy Retail, revealed some details of the scam. Further, the 32 page report included mention of Kavitha’s name and also noted that the MLC was in possession of ten mobile phones.

The report read, “As per the investigation carried out so far, accused Vijay Nair, on behalf of AAP leaders, received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from the South Cartel group.”

The South Cartel group is controlled by Kavitha, Sharath Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy.

Further, the report stated that Kavitha had changed her mobile phone six times in 2021 and 2022. The ED also alleged that large scale destruction of digital evidence was also carried out.

The MLC had in the recent past denied any involvement in the Delhi Liquor Scam. Further, when accused by the opposition, Bharatiya Janata Party, Kavitha said that she would move court seeking an injunction order against those making the allegations.