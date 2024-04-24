Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to meet Kejriwal in Tihar Jail

The state has a total of 28 Lok Sabha segments. The remaining 14 constituencies, mostly in the northern districts, will go to polls on May seven.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 24th April 2024 9:41 am IST
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj (File photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj will meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The Delhi chief minister who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on March 21 has not stepped down and the Aam Aadmi Party has asserted that he will continue to run the government from jail.

Also Read
Court extends judicial custody of Kejriwal, Kavitha in excise case till May 7

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP’s national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak met Kejriwal in Tihar Jail on April 15.

MS Education Academy

After the meeting, Pathak told reporters that Kejriwal will meet two ministers each week and review the progress of work under their respective departments.

After his arrest, Kejriwal had sent messages to his ministers to address issues such as water supply and availability of medicines in government hospitals. He also asked party MLAs to visit their constituencies and offer help to the people there.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 24th April 2024 9:41 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button