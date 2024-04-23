Court extends judicial custody of Kejriwal, Kavitha in excise case till May 7

Judge also extended the judicial custody of Kavitha, a Telangana MLC and daughter of KCR, till May 7 in the related corruption case being probed by the CBI.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 23rd April 2024 3:00 pm IST
BRS K Kavitha
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha to the ED.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam till May 7.

Special judge for CBI and ED matters Kaveri Baweja extended their custody after they were produced before the court through video conference on expiry of their remand.

The judge also extended the judicial custody of Kavitha, a Telangana MLC and daughter of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, till May 7 in the related corruption case being probed by the CBI.

