Delhi murder: DCW chief meets teen’s kin, demands capital punishment

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday met the parents of 16-year-old Sakshi, who was brutally killed by her boyfriend in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday evening.

“Had visited the victim’s family in Shahbad Dairy. They are extremely poor and have been crying constantly. The mother has fainted several times since morning. Their only demand is that the murderer should be hanged immediately. Our team has been with the family since last night. We will ensure justice for the daughter,” Maliwal wrote on Twitter.

#WATCH | "I met with the victim's family. Her parents are in a very miserable condition right now. They have only one demand that the accused should be given a death sentence within the next six months. We also have the same demand and we will fight for her (the victim's)… pic.twitter.com/UlHIbKU6GD — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

The interrogation of the accused Sahil (20) revealed that he had hatched a conspiracy to kill her a few days ago, sources in Delhi Police said on Tuesday. “He had bought the knife used in crime 15 days ago,” said the sources.

“To avoid being detected by the police through CCTV footage, after the incident, he switched off phone and went to Rithala and then to Bulandshahr, where his aunt lives, after changing two buses,” said the sources.

As per sources, the victim Sakshi did not want to continue the relationship with him and she was ignoring him for the last many days.