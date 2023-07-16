Delhi Ordinance row: In a big boost to Oppn unity, Cong declares support to AAP

The Congress stated on Sunday that it will not support the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in the national capital, which is a major boost for the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

“I think they (AAP) are going to join the meeting tomorrow. As for the ordinance (on control of services in Delhi), our stand is very clear. We are not going to support it,” said Congress general secretary KC Venugopal told news agency PTI on the Opposition’s meeting scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on Monday.

VIDEO | "I think they (AAP) are going to join the meeting tomorrow. As for the ordinance (on control of services in Delhi), our stand is very clear. We are not going to support it," says Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on the opposition meet, scheduled to be held in… pic.twitter.com/YdeUZYmPG5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 16, 2023

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha welcomed the decision and called it a ‘positive development’.

Congress announces its unequivocal opposition to the Delhi Ordinance. This is a positive development. — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 16, 2023

The BJP led centre’s decision to adopt the contentious ordinance on May 19 has been portrayed as a ‘deception’ by the AAP government, a ploy to avoid a Supreme Court ruling that granted it control of the capital’s officials.

The Congress’ decision paves the way for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to attend the second opposition meeting in Bengaluru starting on Monday with a dinner.

AAP has been consistently saying that the Congress should make its stand clear on the Delhi ordinance and only then it will decide on whether to join the next meeting of the opposition parties.

The Bengaluru gathering is anticipated to bring together leaders from 24 non-BJP parties, offering a forum for planning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This time, Sonia Gandhi is expected to join the event, which is considered an attempt to broaden the opposition coalition, which now has roughly 150 Lok Sabha members.