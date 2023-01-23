Delhi: Passenger from Oman smuggles gold worth Rs 80L in mixer; held

New Delhi: The Indian customs officials have confiscated 1,749 grams of smuggled gold worth more than Rs 80,97,625 hidden in a mixer from a passenger travelling from Oman.

The undeclared gold was confiscated from an Indian passenger arriving from Oman at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

“@AirportGenCus have arrested one Indian national passenger returning from Muscat after 6 irregular shaped gold pieces weighing around 1749 gms valued at Rs 85.5 lakhs was found concealed in a mixer,” Delhi Customs tweeted on January 19.

“The said smuggled gold has been seized and further investigation is on,” Delhi Customs added.

@AirportGenCus have arrested one Indian national passenger returning from Muscat after 6 irregular shaped gold pieces weighing around 1749 gms valued at Rs 85.5 lakhs was found concealed in a mixer. The said smuggled gold has been seized and further investigation is on. pic.twitter.com/9Pij2VHnFk — Delhi Customs (Airport & General) (@AirportGenCus) January 19, 2023

Officials regularly catch passengers trying to smuggle gold into the country.

On December 31, Indian customs officials confiscated nearly 1,947 grams of gold from a passenger who was travelling to Delhi from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).