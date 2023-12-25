Delhi civic body seeks permission to demolish 150-year-old mosque

Days after the Delhi High Court disposed of a petition by the Delhi Waqf Board seeking protection for the Sunehri Bagh Mosque against demolition, the Delhi Municipal Council has sought permission from the Heritage Conservation Committee for its demolition while issuing a notice inviting public objections and suggestions before it is razed.

The demolition of the 150-year-old mosque, located near the Delhi Secretariat, was in contention as the Delhi Traffic Police deemed it necessary to ensure “sustainable mobility in the area of the roundabout of Sunehri Bagh.”

The Waqf Board in its petition had expressed apprehension over the Sunehri Bagh mosque’s demolition and had urged the High Court to protect it from “such arbitrary and illegal action.” However, the NDMC argued that the Waqf board’s apprehension that the municipal council would act outside the law was baseless.

The court on December 18, disposed of the writ petition taking note of the NDMC’s argument. Earlier, on July 7, the court had issued orders to maintain the status quo until a joint inspection, attended by both parties, was carried out.

The second date of the inspection was set for July 12 as the Waqf Board stated that its representatives were unable to join the first one on June 28, citing a delay in receiving the notification, only post the inspection time.

However, after two joint inspections, the authorities concluded that the Sunehri Bagh Mosque needed to be removed and the area redesigned to ensure the free flow of traffic, said the NDMC.

The plea filed by the Waqf Board had accused the NDMC of demolishing several waqf properties illegally overnight “in a brazen display of highhandedness.”