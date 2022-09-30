Delhi Police arrest gangster Neeraj Bawana’s father

Neeraj Bawana, one of Delhi's most dreaded gangsters, was arrested in April 2015. He has been lodged in Tihar Jail since then.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 30th September 2022 8:33 pm IST
Delhi Police arrest gangster Neeraj Bawana's father
Gangster Neeraj Bawana

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested the father of gangster Neeraj Bawana after arms and ammunition were recovered from his residence in the national capital during raids conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), official sources said on Friday.

According to sources, during the raids, four country-made pistols along with 79 live cartridges, two spare magazines of sophisticated firearms and five barrel cleaning rods were seized. The agency also found a bullet-proof car at Bawana’s residence.

The NIA conducted raids at 50 locations across India on September 12, including premises belonging to gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Kala Jathedi, Neeraj Bawana, Bambaiya and Kaushal Chaudhary, in connection with the latest cases lodged against them.

The specified locations were raided to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters, drug smugglers and traffickers based in both India and abroad.

The NIA crackdown followed the launch of investigation against this nexus by the NIA after the re-registration of two cases, earlier registered by the Delhi Police, on August 26. A few of the most dreaded gang leaders and their associates based in India and abroad, who are spearheading and carrying out such terror and criminal activities, were identified and booked.

The cases relate to involvement of criminal gangs in different kinds of unlawful activities, including murder, terrorising people to extort money etc.

These gangs were also raising funds to carry out such criminal activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons.

