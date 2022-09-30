UAE: 10-yr-old Indian girl creates record in ‘make and pop a paper banger’

Pratyusha has been fond of playing papers since a very young age.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 30th September 2022 7:52 pm IST
10-year-old Indian girl creates world records in paper banger
10-year-old UAE-based Indian girl Pratyusha Jain (Photo: Facebook)

Abu Dhabi: A 10-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian girl has been recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records for making and popping a paper banger, three times, in 23.32 seconds.

Pratyusha Jain, who hails from Maharashtra, is a student in grade 6 at the Dubai International Academy.

Also Read
UAE: 7-year-old Indian expat creates 2 world records in English and Arabic

Pratyusha has been fond of playing papers since a very young age. She broke the last world record of 28 seconds and had been practising for months before showcasing her skills in front of the judges.

MS Education Academy

“I am just so overwhelmed I could make it to the record book. It is such a great achievement for me at this age,” Pratyusha told Khaleej Times.

Also Read
2-year-old Indian boy makes a record, memorizes car logos

Her interests include chess, solving Rubik cubes, and playing basketball.

Pratyusha’s next goal would be to make it to Harvard/MIT, for higher studies in the field of Engineering/Sciences.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button