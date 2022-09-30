UAE: 10-yr-old Indian girl creates record in ‘make and pop a paper banger’

Abu Dhabi: A 10-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian girl has been recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records for making and popping a paper banger, three times, in 23.32 seconds.

Pratyusha Jain, who hails from Maharashtra, is a student in grade 6 at the Dubai International Academy.

Pratyusha has been fond of playing papers since a very young age. She broke the last world record of 28 seconds and had been practising for months before showcasing her skills in front of the judges.

“I am just so overwhelmed I could make it to the record book. It is such a great achievement for me at this age,” Pratyusha told Khaleej Times.

Her interests include chess, solving Rubik cubes, and playing basketball.

Pratyusha’s next goal would be to make it to Harvard/MIT, for higher studies in the field of Engineering/Sciences.