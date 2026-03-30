Delhi Police arrest Mysuru man for sending 1,100 hoax bomb threats

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a man from Mysuru in Karnataka for allegedly sending more than 1,100 hoax bomb threats to schools, high courts and government offices across the country, officials said on Monday, March 30.

The accused, identified as Srinivas Louis, 47, was apprehended from his rented accommodation on Saturday, March 28, following a joint operation by Delhi Police and local police teams, the officials said.

The arrest comes amid a recent spate of bomb threat messages being sent to the Delhi High Court, assembly and several educational and government institutions.

Police said Louis is a postgraduate and a native of Bengaluru. He is currently unemployed and lives with his mother, a retired government employee.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that he may have been under mental stress. During initial interrogation, the accused confessed to sending over 1,100 threat messages across the country via emails and other communication platforms,” a senior officer said.

Multiple FIRs had been registered in different states following the threats, police said.