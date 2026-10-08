Delhi Police asks locals to skip CJP protest at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: The Delhi Police are reportedly appealing to residents not to join the October 10 protests at Jantar Mantar organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and backed by left student wings and youth organisations.

According to a report by The Hindu, police are holding local meetings with PG owners, market associations, and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to prevent citizens from gathering in large numbers from October 7 to 10.

Also Read CJP leaders say govt plans to arrest them before Oct 10 protest

Mohammad Shahid Gangohi, a social activist present at one such security briefing in Chandni Mahal area, said officials urged them on “the importance of maintaining law and order.”

“The police maintained that citizens should not participate in the protest as it would worsen the law and order situation in the New Delhi area.”

Gangohi said that when some residents pointed out that protesting is their fundamental right, the police countered by stating there are constitutional limitations to it. Gangohi’s own family had seen the effects of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise as the names of his six sons were allegedly deleted from the electoral rolls.

The Delhi Police have requested shopkeepers to close operations as early as 11:30 pm rather than stretch it to midnight. “We told the police that we will cooperate and advise citizens not to join the crowds,” Gangohi said. “However, we also stated that the high-handed tactics used by the police to forcibly shut shops last time must not be repeated.”

He recounted earlier police actions in July, saying, “Officers dropped a container of curd into a cauldron of boiling milk at a local sweet shop. We will not tolerate such actions this time.”

‘Who the hell is a police force to appeal to citizens?’

Responding to the claims, CJP co-convenor and spokesperson asserted that they will continue to peacefully protest “no matter what.”

Who the hell is a police force to “appeal” to citizens to join or not join a protest? Absolutely unconstitutional!



We will all peacefully protest no matter what. The right to protest is our constitutionally guaranteed fundamental right. Give us the Jantar Mantar or see entire… pic.twitter.com/sK7JIEgqbm — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) October 8, 2026

“Who the hell is a police force to ‘appeal’ to citizens to join or not to join a protest? Absolutely unconstitutional!” Das said on X. “We will all peacefully protest no matter what. The right to protest is our constitutionally guaranteed fundamental right.”

He further said, “Give us the Jantar Mantar or see entire Delhi turn into it.”