Delhi Police constable, associate arrested for supplying drugs: Officials

They were arrested from near the Jaffrabad metro station by a team of the Delhi Police's Special Cell on Thursday, the officials said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th July 2024 12:07 pm IST
New Delhi: A Delhi Police constable posted with the traffic unit and his associate have been arrested for allegedly being part of a cartel involved in supplying narcotics in the national capital and its neighbouring cities, officials said on Friday.

They were arrested from near the Jaffrabad metro station by a team of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Thursday, the officials said.

The accused were caught supplying a kilogram of MDMA, worth around Rs 1 crore in the international market, in a luxury car, a police officer said and added that they are being interrogated.

