Delhi Police denies permission to TMC rally on October 2

Kolkata: TMC Spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday said that the Delhi Police has denied permission to the party to hold a rally in the national capital on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

“We had applied, to hold a rally, with the Delhi Police as per the norms. The main rally was supposed to be on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Besides we had also sought permission for a detailed agitation programme at Ramlila Maidan from September 30 to October 4. We wanted to make arrangements for accommodation of our workers. But Delhi Police has denied us the permission. The denial is merely on political grounds,” Ghosh said.

Also Read TMC minister claims ISRO scientists not getting salaries regularly

He said that the formal application for the rally was sent to the Delhi Police on August 23.

“While denying the permission, the Delhi Police has informed us that we should have made the application much before,” he said.

He said that they will not be able to suppress the voice of Bengal through such undemocratic means.

“The Union government is scared of the fact that Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee were supposed to be present at the rally. The permission for the rally has been denied out of that fear,” Ghosh said.

The TMC had called for a rally in the national capital during party’s annual Martyrs’ Day rally on July 21.

The call for rally on October 2 was given as a mark of protest against the union government for holding back central funds due to the West Bengal government under various centrally sponsored schemes.