Delhi Police files FIR after poster of documentary ‘Kaali’ triggers controversy

New Delhi: Delhi Police IFSO unit on Tuesday filed an FIR under IPC sections 153A and 295A regarding a controversial poster pertaining to the documentary ‘Kaali’.

Yesterday, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shivam Chhabra filed a police complaint against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Hindus through a poster of the documentary.

Earlier, the poster had sparked outrage on social media, and many called for the arrest of the filmmaker.

What is the controversy?

The poster of the documentary which was shared by Leena Manimekalai on Twitter depicts a woman dressed in the costume of Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette. The poster also shows the actor cast as Kaali in addition to her trident and sickle wielding the LBGTQ+ community’s rainbow flag.

Soon after she shared the poster on Twitter, the director was at the receiving end, and the social media users asked the Aga Khan Museum where the film was launched to take it down immediately.

Several people have appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the PMO to take action as the poster was blasphemous to Hindus.

Director’s reaction

The director however tweeted and said “The film talks about the events when Kaali appears in an evening and takes a stroll in the streets of Toronto. Once you watch the movie you will change the hashtag from #ArrestLeenaManimekalai to a love you Leena Manimekalai’.

The filmmaker also tweeted in Tamil and said that she has nothing to lose and wanted to be a voice that speaks without fear of anything. In another tweet, she said, “If the price is my life, I will give it.”

