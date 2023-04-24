Delhi Police seek probe report on sexual harassment charges against WFI chief

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had announced the five-member oversight committee, headed by legendary boxer M C Mary Kom, to look into allegations against Singh, a BJP leader and a muscleman with criminal history.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 24th April 2023 10:43 am IST
Delhi Police seek probe report on sexual harassment charges against WFI chief
President of Wrestling Federarion of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan

Delhi: Delhi Police has sought a report from the probe committee set up by the Ministry of Sports to investigate the sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a senior officer said on Monday.

The officer said that so far seven complaints have been received against the Wrestling Federation of India President and all of them are being investigated. An FIR will be registered after concrete evidence comes to light, he said.

Also Read
Report probing WFI chief’s sexual harassment allegations to be submitted by March 9

“As part of inquiry, we have sought a report from the probe committee set up by Sports Ministry to look into the allegations of sexual harassment allegations levelled against WFI chief,” he said.

MS Education Academy

Several national award winning wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar demanding the government to make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had announced the five-member oversight committee, headed by legendary boxer M C Mary Kom, to look into allegations against Singh, a BJP leader and a muscleman with criminal history.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 24th April 2023 10:43 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button