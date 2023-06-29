Delhi Police seeks death sentence for Shahbad Dairy murder accused

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday said that the murder of 16-year-old girl in Shahbad Dairy area was well-planned and they have put together a watertight case to ensure the accused gets death.

“This was a case of well-planned murder which was carried out in revenge. We have all the evidence and within a month of incident we have submitted the charge sheet to get justice for the family of the victim,” Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said.

“We carried out the investigation with a professional and focused approach in the Sakshi murder case and filed a charge sheet before the court in record time. We have tried to make the case as watertight as possible so that the accused gets the harshest punishment which is death sentence,” he added.

Police have filed a charge sheet against Sahil, the man accused of repeatedly stabbing and bludgeoning the minor girl to death in full public view in the northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy locality on May 28.

The 640-page charge sheet was filed before a POCSO court on Tuesday under POCSO’s Section 12 (sexual harassment of a child) and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, court sources said.

The accused has also been charged under IPC sections 302 (murder), 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) along with the provisions of the Arms Act.

The horrifying murder was caught on a CCTV camera and the footage showed the youth thrusting a knife into the girl no less than 20 times as several of people passed by but none intervened to save her.

She had 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was smashed, police had said after the incident.

Sahil was arrested on May 29 from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the investigation revealed that Sahil and Sakshi were in a relationship but often quarrelled. Both had a fight on May 27, following which Sahil decided to take revenge and killed her brutally the next day.