Delhi Police warn worshippers at mosque against joining CJP protest

Delhi Police have taken their message against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest into places of worship, with a police personnel reading out an appeal at a mosque in Old Delhi two days before the planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

A video that began circulating on social media on Thursday evening, October 8, shows the personnel asking worshippers to tell their children and family members not to take part in any “unnecessary” protest. The message was read out over the mosque’s loudspeaker while people were inside.

Police say the mosque was not the only venue. Senior officers told Madhyamam that similar messages have been issued at other places of worship, marketplaces and public gathering points. One of them said the aim was to caution young people against joining an unauthorised gathering.

Police have described the October 10 protest as “unlawful”. The Delhi Police stated that no permission has been given for any larger mobilisation on the capital’s streets in recent days, and that the position is the same for the October 10 call. Over 20,000 security personnel have been deployed in the capital.

The CJP has called the protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, October 10, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Student and youth organisations have announced an indefinite sit-in at the site from that day, the National Herald reported.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged on Tuesday that police in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district had served notices on CJP volunteers asking them not to travel to Delhi for the protest and questioning them about who was funding their travel, according to Press Trust of India (PTI).