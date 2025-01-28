Delhi poll rally: Rahul Gandhi trains guns at Kejriwal over ‘Sheeshmahal’

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday mounted the ‘Sheeshmahal’ attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal and launched a scathing critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), holding both responsible for ‘pitiable’ situation of city residents.

Joining the Congress’ poll blitz ahead of Assembly elections, Rahul lambasted the ruling AAP for ‘allowing’ corruption and scams under its watch and Opposition BJP for ‘vitiating’ the poll atmosphere with its communal rhetoric.

Addressing his first poll rally in Patparganj constituency, Rahul trained guns at AAP, a key ally of the INDIA Bloc and taunted its supremo over the ‘Sheeshmahal’ splurge.

“Arvind Kejriwal came with the Aam Aadmi pitch and promised to usher in a new style of politics. He promised to bring clean politics, but the biggest corruption happened under its watch,” he said while mentioning the Delhi liquor scam and Sheeshmahal as glaring examples of big-ticket corruption under AAP rule.

“Kejriwal talked about simplicity and moral values but today he lives in Sheeshmahal,” he said, drawing strong reactions from the crowd.

Rahul was also unsparing in his criticism of the BJP as he accused the party and its ideologue RSS of spreading hatred and hostility among communities for electoral gains.

“BJP wanted to alter the Constitution and openly bragged about it during elections. Its pitch for ‘400 paar’ was nothing but an attempt to accomplish this dangerous design,” he said.

Further citing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement of India achieving ‘real’ Independence after the Modi era, the Congress MP claimed that BJP was openly demeaning and insulting the Constitution as well as B R Ambedkar, the architect of the sacred book.

Further training guns at the Modi government, Rahul said that the BJP-ruled Centre was robbing the people of their hard-earned money and writing off the bad loans of big business conglomerates and also appealed to people to vote for the Congress to put an end to it.

“BJP wants to make the country a preserve of few billionaires, restricting the country’s resources to the select few but Congress will not tolerate such oligarchy. Once in power, we will roll out caste census and ensure that every section and every community gets its rightful due,” Rahul told the gathering.

Earlier in the day, Rahul visited the Maharishi Valmiki temple in the city and engaged with the local population by hearing out their problems.

He also met the electorate in Sandeep Dikshit’s Assembly constituency and appealed to them to vote for Congress.

“The aim of the Congress party is to eradicate corruption from the city and provide a happy and safe to all the residents,” the Congress MP told the people.