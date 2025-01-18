Delhi Polls: Arvind Kejriwal’s car attacked by BJP workers

New Delhi: The AAP on Saturday, January 18, alleged that party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s car was attacked by BJP supporters during campaigning in the New Delhi constituency.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that Arvind Kejriwal’s car was attacked with bricks and stones during the election campaign and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hatching a conspiracy to take his life, fearing defeat in the impending polls.

“Supporters of BJP’s New Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma attacked Arvind Kejriwal during campaigning in the constituency,” an AAP leader said.

Taking to X, the ruling party in Delhi also shared a video of the alleged attack.

“Seeing its defeat near, BJP has become so panic-stricken that it has resorted to taking Kejriwal’s life. Does BJP want to take revenge for working for the people of Delhi by killing Arvind Kejriwal?” said the party, which has been in power in Delhi since 2013.

BJP hits back at AAP

Denying the AAP’s charges, the BJP claimed that some party workers were attacked by AAP volunteers. Verma was heading to Lady Hardinge Hospital to meet injured party workers, BJP leaders said.

Later, in a post on X, BJP’s Verma alleged that Arvind Kejriwal’s vehicle hit two youths.

“Arvind Kejriwal hit two youths with his vehicle. Both were taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital. Seeing imminent defeat, (he) forgot the price of human lives,” Verma said in the post.

Police said that no one pelted stones at the Kejriwal’s car but some people were trying to show black flags to the former chief minister, who were immediately removed from the spot.

In a purported video of the incident, Arvind Kejriwal can be seen sitting in a vehicle with police personnel clearing the route for it. A man waving a black piece of cloth and a stone hurled towards the vehicle were also seen in the video clip.

