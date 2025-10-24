Delhi pollution soars, Govt orders 15 air purifiers for Secretariat

The government will install 15 smart air purifiers costing a total of Rs 5,45,175

Published: 24th October 2025
Delhi government orders air purifier
Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Days after Delhi celebrated Diwali, sending pollution levels soaring into the toxic range, the state government has ordered the installation of 15 smart air purifiers costing a whopping Rs 5,45,175 at the Secretariat, facing strong criticism from Opposition parties.

According to a Public Works Department (PWD) order for “RMO E&M Services at Delhi Sachivalaya,” each unit is priced at Rs 36,345. The copy of the tender quickly spread online, sparking debates and accusations of hypocrisy.

Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, along with Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, slammed the BJP-led government over the tender.

Moitra posted on X, accusing CM Rekha Gupta of using taxpayers’ money for the air purifier installations, while AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha stated, “Children, the elderly, and ordinary people are filling their lungs with poison on the streets of Delhi, but the ministers of Rekha Gupta’s Delhi government have already prepared to save their own breath.”

Many pointed out that the order came after the government promoted the use of green firecrackers during the festival, highlighting the disconnect between citizens and officials.

Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 323 on Thursday, October 23 days after Diwali, and remained in the poor category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The government has not yet responded to the allegations.

