Delhi reports 917 Covid cases, positivity rate nears 20 percent

New Delhi: The national capital on Tuesday reported a considerable decline in the number of fresh Covid cases at 917, against 1,227 cases reported the previous day, as per the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

In the same time period, the city reported three Covid related deaths.

However, the Covid positivity rate of the city has gone up to 19.20 per cent, the highest in seven months. Earlier, the city had recorded a Covid positivity rate of 21.48 per cent on January 20.

The number of active cases stands in the national capital at 6,867, out of which 5,387 patients are in home isolation.

With 1,566 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 19,53,480.

A total of 4,775 new tests — 4,144 RT-PCR and 631 Rapid Antigen — were conducted in the last 24 hours, while 6,724 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours – 216 first doses, 1,072 second doses, and 5,436 precautionary doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,60,86,300, according to the health bulletin.