Delhi: Retired army man missing from home, kidnapping case registered

New Delhi: Police have registered a case of kidnapping after a 45-year-old retired army man went missing from his home in Rohini, officials said on Tuesday.

His daughter had a lodged a complaint on Monday, following which an FIR was registered, they said.

The retired army man was working with a Delhi government school for three years and he went missing from his home, police said.

In the complaint, the daughter said that her family received threats and suspicious WhatsApp messages from her father’s number .

She alleged that a group of people had followed him 10-15 days ago. On Monday, he left for the school but did not return, the victim’s daughter said.

On Monday at 2.10 pm, the victim’s son received a missed call from his father’s phone, according to the FIR.

When her brother called back, her father did not attend the call following which she called her father’s phone from her number but again he did not attend the call, it stated.

“Then a WhatsApp message came from his number. The message stated ‘sir tan se juda, sir tan se juda in Ajmer via Pakistan’. There was also a photo in which (name of a banned organisation) was written,” the FIR stated.

Police have not disclosed the name of the organisation yet.

The family has shared with police a screenshot of the chat which shows the threatening message and a photo of the banned organisation’s name, a senior police officer said, adding that they are investigating the matter.

Efforts are being made to trace the victim, police said, adding special teams have been formed for investigation.