Delhi: Right-wing orgs protest suspension of cop who kicked namazis

After a police official was suspended for kicking Muslims offering namaz on the road in Delhi’s Inderlok, members of Hindutva organisations took to the street and protested in front of the Delhi Police Headquarters on Tuesday, March 12.

The members of the right-wing organisations chanted the Hanuman Chalisa demanding that the SI be reinstated.

The incident took place during a Friday prayer around 2 pm near the Inderlok metro station. The act of the policeman was captured on camera and the video has since gone viral on social media platforms.

Sub Inspector Manoj Kumar Tomar was suspended from duty within hours of the video surfacing on social media on Friday, March 8.

The people praying in the area also protested against the actions of the police official.