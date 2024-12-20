Delhi school gets bomb-threat mail, search underway

Police, fire department, bomb detection teams and the dog squad are participating in the search operation.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 20th December 2024 8:36 am IST
New Delhi: A prominent Delhi school has received a bomb-threat e-mail, prompting security personnel to carry out a search operation on its premises, an official said on Friday.

“We received a call regarding the bomb threat at 5:02 am from DPS, Dwarka in Sector 23,” the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

Police, fire department, bomb detection teams and the dog squad are participating in the search operation, another official said.

This is the sixth time in the last 11 days that schools in the national capital have received such threats.

