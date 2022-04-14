Delhi school teacher, student test positive for Covid

New Delhi: A Delhi school teacher and student at a private school tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, and both have been sent on leave, officials said.

As a precautionary measures, all classmates of the affected student have also been sent home.

The worrying news has come a day after Delhi recorded 299 new Covid cases on Wednesday, a rise of nearly 50 percent.

“There are reports of a child and a teacher testing positive for Covid. Other students of the class have been sent home. We are closely tracking the situation,” ruling AAP’s MLA Atishi said.

Several schools in Delhi and adjoining areas have reported Covid cases since the beginning of the new academic session. Around 22 students from four schools in Noida have tested positive for Covid infection in last few days.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Health Department on Monday issued an advisory to schools across Noida and Greater Noida, asking them to immediately inform it about any child with cough, cold, fever or any Covid-like symptoms for timely treatment.