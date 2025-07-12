Delhi sees rain, cloudy skies as IMD issues orange, yellow alerts for parts of city

New Delhi: Parts of the national capital experienced cloudy skies and rainfall, which prompted orange and yellow alerts for different areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Initially, Delhi was categorised under the green alert by the IMD, indicating no warnings for the day. However, as weather conditions changed, the alerts were upgraded.

Some areas received an orange alert, which signifies “be prepared,” while others were given a yellow alert, meaning “be aware,” according to the IMD’s colour-coded warning system.

Delhi’s primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 12.9 mm of rainfall by 5.30 pm. Other areas of the city also experienced rain, with Lodhi Road receiving 12 mm and Pragati Maidan recording 11 mm by the same time.

The maximum temperature in the city reached 34.8 degrees Celsius, which is 0.7 degrees below the normal for this time of year. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius, with relative humidity levels ranging from 82 per cent in the morning to 62 per cent in the evening.

In its forecast for Sunday, the IMD predicted thunderstorms accompanied by rain. However, the city is expected to remain in the green zone, indicating no weather warnings.