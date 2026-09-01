Delhi SIR: 20-45 pc voters cut in minority, SC-reserved seats

New Delhi: Minority-dominated and Scheduled Caste-reserved constituencies in the national capital registered between 20 and 45 per cent voter exclusions against the overall figure of 33 per cent deletions that Delhi recorded at the draft stage in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Officials said among all states and Union Territories where SIR has been taken up, Delhi has recorded the “highest percentage” of deletions overall at 33 per cent at the draft stage.

47.5 lakh out of 1.45 crore voters excluded in draft rolls

Okhla, one of the seven constituencies where minorities are in sizeable numbers, recorded a staggering 45 per cent removal of voters in the draft rolls of the constituency while Patel Nagar (reserved) saw 42 per cent exclusions.

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The draft electoral rolls of 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi were published by the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office on Monday, August 31. Across 70 assembly segments, 47.5 lakh out of 1.45 crore voters have been excluded from the draft rolls.

Okhla, currently held by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amantullah Khan, had 3,62, 813 voters out of which 1,63,829 (45 per cent) have been excluded, leaving 1,98,984 voters in the draft rolls.

8 pc in Chandni Chowk, 32 pc in Ballimaran

Other minority-dominated constituencies in Delhi besides Okhla witnessed relatively lower exclusions, including 38 per cent in Chandni Chowk, 32 per cent in Ballimaran, 28 per cent in Mustafabad, 26 per cent in Babarpur, 24 per cent in Matia Mahal and 23 per cent in Seelampur.

The excluded number of voters in these constituencies was 48,405 in Chandni Chowk, 80,804 in Mustafabad, 55,264 in Babarpur, 49,640 in Balliamaran, 45,105 in Seelampur and 32,099 in Matia Mahal.

Although there was no pattern of voter exclusion across the 70 constituencies, minority dominated seats had witnessed relatively higher submission of enumeration forms as compared to general seats, during the door to door verification exercise from June 30 to August 17.

Digitisation of completed forms of voters was 76.6 per cent in Seelampur, followed by Matia Mahal with 75.5 per cent, Babarpur at 72.9 per cent and Mustafabad at 71.9 per cent.

SC-reserved seats also sees high exclusion

In the 12 SC-reserved seats in Delhi, 40 per cent voters in Karol Bagh were excluded in the draft rolls, followed by 39 per cent in Ambedkar Nagar, 37 per cent each in Deoli and Kondli, 33 per cent in Trilokpuri, and 31 per cent each in Seemapuri and Sultanpur Majra.

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The reserved constituencies that saw less than 30 per cent deletions were Gokalpur (25 per cent), Bawana (23 per cent), Madipur (23 per cent) and Mangol Puri (21 per cent).

The reserved constituencies with a high number of exclusions are Deoli (94,726), Patel Nagar (80,346), Kondli (75,930), Bawana (74,829), Karol Bagh (72,430), Seemapuri (68,227), Trilokpuri (63,582), Ambedkar Nagar (63,260) and Gokalpur (60,625).

According to the Delhi CEO office, the voters whose names are excluded from the draft rolls have been put under the absent, shifted, dead, duplicate and others (ASDDO) category.

The Delhi CEO data said the highest contributor to the ASDDO category was permanently shifted or absent voters — 43,32,775 out of the total 47,56,722 voters have been excluded from the draft rolls.

The number of deceased voters was 2,82,412, while those enrolled at multiple places numbered 1,41,535.

The voters of the absent and shifted category can seek inclusion of their names in the final rolls to be published on November 4 by submitting Form 6 under the claims and objection phase, which will end on September 30.