Delhi speaker expels 12 AAP MLAs for day from House for raising slogans

Atishi alleged that the BJP had disrespected BR Ambedkar by removing his portrait from the chief minister's office.

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta expelled 12 AAP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Atishi, from the House for the day for raising slogans during Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s address on Tuesday.

Among the AAP MLAs expelled were Atishi, Gopal Rai, Veer Singh Dhingan, Mukesh Ahlawat, Chaudhary Zubair Ahmed, Anil Jha, Vishesh Ravi and Jarnail Singh.

Atishi alleged that the BJP had disrespected BR Ambedkar by removing his portrait from the chief minister’s office.

“The BJP has shown its true colours by removing Babasaheb Ambedkar’s portrait. Does it believe Modi can replace Babasaheb?” she said at a press conference.

She alleged that the BJP-led administration had removed Ambedkar’s portraits from the chief minister’s office in both the Delhi Secretariat and the assembly.

The suspended AAP lawmakers later held a protest on the assembly premises with Ambedkar portraits, raising “Babashaeb ka ye apman nahin sahega Hindustan (India will not tolerate this insult to Babasaheb)” slogans.

