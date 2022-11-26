Delhi to decide between BJP’s 10 videos or 10 works of AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

On the jailed minister Satyendar Jain's video which surfaced in the morning, Kejriwal said, the public has to decide whether they want 10 works of Arvind Kejriwal or 10 videos of BJP.

Published: 26th November 2022 2:38 pm IST
New Delhi, Oct 27 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing the media during his visit to the Ghazipur Landfill Site, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: ANI) (file)

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said Delhi has to decide in the coming Civic body polls whether they need BJP’s 10 videos or 10 works of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Addressing mediapersons after his deputy Manish Sisodia’s name did not find any mention in the CBI chargesheet filed on Friday, Kejriwal said: “CBI filed the chargesheet yesterday. Manish Sisodia’s name is not there. CBI has given clean chit to him. CBI and ED were working day and night to frame Sisodia but could not find even an iota of evidence against him.”

“During the investigation in connection with the alleged scam in the liquor policy, a total 800 officers worked for 24 hours and raided 500 places. They were saying that there is a scam of Rs 10,000 crore. They checked Sisodia’s bank account and went to his village for investigation,” the Chief Minister said.

“An additional charge sheet may come for face saving. The investigation is going on since 2015, it will continue throughout life,” he claimed.

“We have got a certificate of honesty from the PM. The Prime Minister is looking into this matter personally. But despite all the investigation, he could not find evidence against Manish ji. We can proudly say we are brutally honest”, he claimed.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “Prime Minister Ji, you work for 18 hours, but you spend all the time in blaming others and mudslinging. If you work properly even for two hours, then inflation will come down.”

On the jailed minister Satyendar Jain’s video which surfaced in the morning, Kejriwal said, the public has to decide whether they want 10 works of Arvind Kejriwal or 10 videos of BJP.

