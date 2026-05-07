Delhi tops list of 19 metropolitan cities in road accident deaths: NCRB data

New Delhi: The national capital had the highest number of deaths due to road accidents among 19 metropolitan cities across the country in 2024, recording 1,658 fatalities in 2,000 cases, according to a National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report released on Wednesday, May 6.

Among the 19 metropolitan cities – with population more than two million – tracked by the NCRB, Delhi recorded the highest number of such deaths at a crime rate of seven per lakh population.

According to the NCRB data, of the total cases of ‘causing death by negligence relating to road accidents‘, 1,521 were hit-and-run incidents, while 479 cases were categorised under other types of road accidents.

Including all categories of deaths due to negligence such as rail accidents and medical negligence, the total number of deaths in Delhi stood at 1,833 across 2,000 cases, with a crime rate of 11.2 per lakh population, the data showed.

Among other metropolitan cities, Bengaluru reported 877 such cases, while Chennai recorded 533. Jaipur reported 799 cases and the highest crime rate of 26.0 per lakh population among the 19 cities.

Across the 19 metropolitan cities, a total of 7,947 cases of deaths due to road accident negligence were recorded.

At the national level, ‘causing death by negligence’ accounted for 1,69,493 cases in 2024, at a crime rate of 12.1 per lakh population. Of these, 1,62,500 cases were related to road accidents, compared to 1,57,831 cases in 2023.

Of the total road accident cases in the country, 53,230 were classified as hit-and-run, while 1,09,270 cases fell under other types of road accidents, the data showed.