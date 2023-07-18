Delhi tourist chased, beaten up in Agra during Taj Mahal visit

The video, which has since gone viral on Twitter, showed the tourist being thrashed with batons and rods.

A tourist on a visit to the Taj Mahal was chased and beaten up by hooligans in Agra, allegedly after the vehicle he was travelling in touched one of the assaulters.

The video, which has since gone viral on Twitter, showed the tourist being thrashed with batons and rods. He is also seen requesting the assaulters to let him go. Other locals intervene and try to protect the man, however, the mob continues their barrage despite the intervention.

After several Twitter users tagged the Uttar Pradesh Police in the video, they took cognizance of the incident and arrested five accused in the case.

The Police Commissionerate of Agra took to Twitter to inform that the Tajganj police had registered a case on the incident and were still on the look out for the other accused.

