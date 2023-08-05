Delhi University professors not getting salary on time, alleges AAP

Published: 6th August 2023 12:05 am IST
DU professor
DU professor- IANS

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday lashed out at the BJP-led government alleging that Delhi University professors are not being paid salary on time.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said that the Central government has never taken education seriously in the country.

He said that this is the reason that the prestigious Delhi University is in complete disarray.

He said that the professors teaching at Delhi University are not getting their salaries on time while the pension has also been stopped.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Delhi Teacher’s Association (AADTA) President Aditya Narayan Mishra said that the Central government has stopped providing development and maintenance grants also.

“There is no money for new books in Delhi University’s library and equipment in laboratories. We sincerely make an appeal to the Central government to find a solution to all the problems otherwise we will be forced to conduct a nationwide action program,” Mishra said.

He said that the funds collected from students at Delhi University have been insufficient and are about to run out.

“As a result, the burden is now directly on the students, and their fees has also being increased. The policies of the BJP government do not seem to have any foresight. Enrollment ratios are declining in good educational institutions. When such a situation persisted, we continuously wrote letters, knowing that it would eventually lead to a salary crisis.”

