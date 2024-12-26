Delhi University to introduce PhD in Hindu Studies from next year

Delhi: Delhi University is planning to introduce a PhD programme in Hindu Studies from the 2025-26 academic session, according to a proposal by a Standing Committee.

The Governing Body of the Centre for Hindu Studies has recommended introducing PhD programme in the academic year 2025-26.

The programme was earlier intended to begin in the current academic session but was postponed, as per the proposal.

Delhi University currently offers a two-year Master’s programme in Hindu Studies. The Centre for Hindu Studies, established in 2023 with a focus on Brahmanical texts, began its first MA batch in November 2023.

“Our Governing Board has recommended starting a PhD in Hindu Studies, and the matter will be placed before the Academic Council. Students have been approaching the Centre, enquiring about research opportunities, especially those who have already qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and UGC NET in Hindu Studies. As a premier institution, Delhi University is committed to providing such opportunities and advancing research in diverse areas of Hindu Studies,” she told PTI.

Initially, the Centre for Hindu Studies may offer 10 seats, including those under applicable reservation and supernumerary categories. The seats may increase in the future depending on the Centre’s infrastructure and academic requirements, the proposal states.

The Academic Council of DU will review and decide on the recommendation during its meeting on December 27.

Once the Council approves the recommendation, the proposal will be presented for approval to the Executive Council, the university’s highest decision-making body.

“In continuation of the decision of the Governing Body of the Centre for Hindu Studies taken on June 21, 2024, it was decided to recommend initiating a PhD in Hindu Studies with effect from the academic session 2025-26,” the proposal stated.

The eligibility criteria for the PhD programme will align with Delhi University’s guidelines. Applicants must have a Master’s degree in Hindu Studies or allied subjects with at least 55 percent marks, with JRF or NET qualification or success in the university’s PhD eligibility test.

Applicable relaxations for reserved categories will be provided as specified in the PhD Information Bulletin.

Until regular appointments are made, research supervision will be handled by faculty from allied departments and colleges of the university who have expertise in Hindu Studies and have expressed interest.