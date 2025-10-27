Delhi woman, ex-lover kill UPSC aspirant, stage fire to hide crime

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested a 21-year-old woman, her former boyfriend, and his friend for allegedly killing her live-in partner, a UPSC aspirant, and setting his house on fire to make it look like an accident. The incident took place earlier this month in north Delhi’s Timarpur area, reported Times of India.

The accused have been identified as Amrita Chauhan, her ex-boyfriend Sumit Kashyap, 27, and his friend Sandeep Kumar, 29, all residents of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. They were arrested after being traced to their hometown, said the police.

On October 6, firefighters were called to a blaze in a fourth-floor flat in Gandhi Vihar. Inside, they discovered the charred remains of 32-year-old Ramkesh Meena, a UPSC aspirant. Initially, police registered a case of death due to negligence. However, CCTV footage later showed two masked men entering the building, followed by a woman and another man leaving shortly before the fire started, prompting further investigation.

Police found that Amrita’s phone location was near the site during the incident. She was later arrested in Moradabad on October 18, and during questioning, confessed to the crime. Her statement led to the arrest of Kashyap and Kumar on October 22 and 23. Investigators also recovered a hard disk, trolley bag, and the victim’s shirt.

According to police, Amrita and Meena had been in a live-in relationship since May this year. She allegedly suspected that Meena had stored private videos and photos of her on a hard disk and refused to delete them. She shared this with Kashyap, who, along with Kumar, agreed to help her retrieve the hard disk.

Police said the accused attacked Meena, strangled him, and then poured oil, ghee, and wine over his body before setting it on fire. A gas cylinder was placed near his head and ignited to make the death appear accidental. They also stole two laptops and other belongings before fleeing from the spot.

After an hour, the cylinder exploded, completely burning the victim’s body. Following further investigation, police added charges of murder and destruction of evidence.

DCP (North) Raja Banthia confirmed the arrests, adding that Kashyap worked as an LPG distributor, while Kumar was a graduate preparing for government exams.