Delhi: Woman sexually assaulted by Gurdwara pradhan

"Investigations revealed the victim came in touch with the 56-year-old gurdwara pradhan about five years ago," said a senior police official.

Published: 5th October 2023 7:10 pm IST
Representational photo.

New Delhi: A 42-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a gurdwara pradhan in central Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

According to police, after the complainant approached police, an FIR was registered under Sections 376, 323, 506, 509 and 34 of the IPC at Anand Parbat police station on September 18.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that the victim came in touch with the gurdwara pradhan Prem Singh, 56, a resident of Baljeet Nagar about five years ago,” said a senior police official.

“Prem Singh had met the victim last time on September 9 and after having physical relations, started ignoring her,” as per the woman’s complaint.

“On September 17, the victim reached his house. Prem Singh and his son Harjas Singh had a scuffle outside the house after which the woman filed a complaint with police alleging sexual harassment by Prem Singh,” said the official.

“After following due procedure and her counselling through a DCW counsellor, legal action was initiated. The victim has two daughters and her husband is an alcoholic,” the official added.

