Delhi women’s panel probes into alleged sexual harassment in college fests

The women's panel has issued summonses to Delhi Police and Delhi University officials, asking them to appear before it with details of guidelines they have put in place to ensure that no such cases occur in the future.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Updated: 3rd April 2023 10:13 am IST
Representative Image

New Delhi: In the aftermath of sexual harassment claims by Indraprastha College for Women students, the Delhi Commission for Women on Monday said it has launched an inquiry into repeated allegations of inappropriate behavior towards women during college fests.

The women’s panel said, “This inquiry is on the overall issue so that strong systems are created to deter such incidents in the future. Earlier, the DCW (Delhi Commission for Women) had issued notices to the Delhi Police and IP College to inquire into the specific case of harassment.”

Students at Delhi University’s Indraprastha College for Women alleged that some men scaled the institute’s boundary walls during a fest last week and “harassed several students”.

