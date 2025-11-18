Delhi zoo activates winter care plan, uses blankets for baby primates

New Delhi: The National Zoological Park has begun rolling out its winter management measures, with blankets for young primates, species-wise segregation, and intensified heating arrangements forming the first line of action.

A detailed species- and age-specific protocol has been prepared this year, and the team has already started implementing it “as per the intensity of the weather,” Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar told PTI.

The director said additional measures will be taken as the temperature drops further.

As part of the winter plan, dominant males in species such as the Manipuri deer — where young ones are typically born in winter — are being segregated to reduce pressure on mothers and newborns.

Herbivores and birds are receiving paddy-straw bedding, while carnivores and primates are being provided wooden planks and mats to keep them off the cold ground. Blankets have been issued for infant primates, one of the earliest interventions activated this month.

Heaters and dehumidifiers have been placed in enclosures, and the reptile house has received special thermoregulation and humidity-control systems to maintain stable temperatures.

A winter-specific diet featuring nuts, jaggery and sugarcane has been introduced, along with nutrient supplements and immune boosters.

To shield sensitive species from cold winds, the zoo has installed bamboo lattices and thatches in bird enclosures and other vulnerable sections.

Officials said a strict veterinary protocol for winter is also in place.

On pollution concerns, authorities said the Delhi zoo falls in a green zone and therefore does not require species-specific interventions.

However, monitoring has been tightened. “Whenever sweeping is done, staff has been asked to sprinkle water first to prevent dust from rising,” an official said.

The director said the zoo authorities have started implementing winter management measures from November 1 and are taking actions according to the intensity of the weather.

“As temperatures fall further, we will add more layers of protection to give maximum comfort to the animals. Even though the zoo is in a green zone, we are closely monitoring pollution levels and taking all necessary precautions,” he told PTI.

With the start of winter, the cold has started gripping the city. On Monday, Delhi recorded the lowest minimum temperature of this season so far at 8.7 degrees Celsius. At 3.6 notches below normal, it was also the lowest minimum temperature for November in the last three years.

Additionally, weather experts said temperatures will not fall significantly until the city receives rainfall, and there is no rain forecast for the coming week.

“After rainfall, both the maximum and minimum temperatures will drop,” an official said.