Delhi’s acid attack survivor conscious, continues to be in ICU: Doctor

New Delhi: The 17-year-old acid attack survivor continues to remain in the burns ICU of Safdarjung Hospital and is conscious, a doctor said.

Two masked men on a bike threw acid on the girl minutes after she left her west Delhi home for school on Wednesday, leaving her with serious injuries.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident, leading to an outrage with many raising questions over the availability of acid in markets despite a ban.

“The patient is conscious, well oriented and afebrile. She has suffered 8 per cent chemical burns on the face. Eyes have also been affected. Treatment is on. Ophthalmologists are also providing conservative and supportive treatment. She continues to be in the Burn ICU,” a senior doctor said.

Three people — prime accused Sachin Arora and his two friends Harshit Aggarwal (19) and Virender Singh (22) — have been arrested, police said.

Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Sagar Preet Hooda told a press conference that the acid used in the attack was procured through an e-commerce portal and payment was made by Arora through an e-wallet.

In a statement, police said on the basis of technical evidence, it was found that the acid was procured on Flipkart. There was no immediate response from the e-commerce portal.

During interrogation, it was learnt that Arora and the victim were friends till September. They fell out and this led the accused to attack her, Hooda said, adding that he lived in the girl’s neighbourhood.