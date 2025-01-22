Delhi’s air quality remains ‘poor’, foggy weather disrupts trains, flights

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality remains in the ‘poor’ category for the second consecutive day this week, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 264 recorded at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Additionally, foggy weather has significantly disrupted transportation services.

Meanwhile, the national capital continues to experience a cold wave, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celcius on Wednesday accompanied by moderate fog and issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning over Delhi, predicting rain.

Foggy weather has significantly disrupted transportation services. Nine trains arriving in Delhi from various parts of the country were delayed due to low visibility caused by dense fog. Similarly, flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport were affected, with several departures and arrivals delayed.

The maximum temperature is expected to range between 21 degrees to 24 degrees Celcius.

Several areas in Delhi reported alarming AQI levels, with Anand Vihar (312), Rohini (301), and Bawana (314) breaching the ‘very poor’ threshold. Other areas like ITO (313), Jahangirpuri (294), and Patparganj (289) showed a marginally better yet concerning status. Shadipur, at 174, remains in the ‘moderate’ category, providing slight respite.

Although the AQI has slightly improved from the ‘very poor’ category recorded last week, pollution levels continue to pose health risks, especially in sensitive areas.

Earlier on Friday the Centre’s air quality panel revoked restrictions under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and neighbouring areas as air quality improved in the city.

The move comes a day after the Commission for Air Quality Management rolled back GRAP 4 following a dip in air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

The CAQM said in a statement that its sub-committee on GRAP conducted its meeting on Friday and reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the IMD/IITM forecasts.