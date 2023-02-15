Delimitation in Telangana likely in 2031: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: There is no immediate proposal to increase the number of assembly constituencies in Telangana by re-demarcation, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy has said. The central government has not made any plans to increase the assembly constituencies on the demand of the BRS government.

The Telangana government has asked the Centre to increase the existing 119 seats to 153 under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. However, Kishan Reddy has said that as a result of the division of the state, there was no need to increase assembly seats. Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir were redrawn because there was no demarcation in Kashmir when delimitation was going on in the country.

The Telangana government cited the example of Jammu and Kashmir and demanded an increase in seats. Kishan Reddy says constitutional amendments are needed to increase assembly seats in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. And this will be possible only after the new census in 2026. He said the increase in assembly seats in the two Telugu states is likely in 2031.