Delimitation row: DMK spreading false propaganda, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy alleged here on Sunday that the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu is spreading false propaganda in the name of delimitation and Hindi imposition to shield itself from the allegations of ‘liquor scam’ it is facing ahead of the state assembly polls.

Asserting that the BJP would come to power in Karnataka and Telangana in the south, the BJP leader charged that the parties that attended the Chennai meeting on delimitation convened by Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin on Saturday want to prevent the expansion of the BJP in the south.

The “opportunistic parties” are circulating false propaganda that southern states would suffer in the delimitation of constituencies, he said.

There has been no discussion in the Central government and within BJP on the delimitation of constituencies, he alleged.

It makes sense if any meeting is held and suggestions are made when any discussion takes place on the issue, he said.

“There is no debate (on delimitation). These people are spreading false propaganda in view of Tamil Nadu elections,” Kishan Reddy, president of BJP in Telangana, told reporters here.

A corrupt, family rule is going on in Tamil Nadu for the last four years, he criticised.

“(TN CM) Stalin will have to answer on liquor scam. To shield themselves from it, (they are) spreading false propaganda in the name of language, delimitation and against BJP,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working, without any discrimination, for the development of all states, he said.

The parties that gathered in Chennai on Saturday are driven by their selfish interests and they are trying to highlight a non-existent issue, he said.

The same parties had carried out a wrong campaign before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections that BJP would change the Constitution but they conveniently forgot the issue once elections are over, he said.

Reddy appealed, on behalf of BJP and the Centre, to people in southern states that delimitation and census would be discussed in the future and that the NDA government would ensure justice to all states.

The delimitation issue would be taken up after the national census which itself would go on for one year, he said.

“A drama being played by Congress keeping Stalin in the front. (BRS leader) KTR is also playing a major role in that drama,” he said.

The participation of the ruling Congress and opposition BRS in the Chennai meeting also showed the “old bond” between the two parties, Kishan Reddy said.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud attended the Chennai conclave on behalf of ruling Congress, while BRS Working President K T Rama Rao represented his party.