Delivery agent held for ‘molesting’ Brazilian model in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 21-year-old delivery agent was arrested for allegedly molesting a Brazilian model at her apartment here, police said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Kumar, a diploma student at a private college.

The incident occurred on October 17 when the model, who works with a private agency here, had placed an order for groceries through a delivery app.

According to police, in her complaint, the victim alleged that the delivery agent misbehaved with her and touched her inappropriately after noticing that she was alone at home.

However, she screamed and managed to lock the door.

Later, she filed a complaint with the RT Nagar police station with the help of her employer.

“Based on the complaint, we registered a case under appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested the accused,” a senior police officer said.

As the matter came to the notice of the said delivery portal, they sacked the accused immediately, police added.