Delivery boy returns Rs 20,000 found at ATM to Hyderabad Police

Hyderabad: A delivery boy in Hyderabad has earned praise after he returned Rs 20,000 to the Narayanguda police on Wednesday, July 1.

The delivery boy, Vikram, who is employed with Ratnadeep Super Market found the money lying outside an ATM and handed it over to the sub inspector. “Such acts of honesty strengthen public trust and inspire others to uphold the values of responsible citizenship,” said the Hyderabad police in a post on X.

Honesty deserves recognition. 👏



Today evening at Himayathnagar, Mr. Vikram, a delivery rider from EV91 Technologies working for Ratnadeep Super Market, found ₹20,000 near an ATM. Demonstrating exemplary honesty and civic responsibility, he promptly handed over the cash to the… pic.twitter.com/IS8g3yJALi — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) July 1, 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, Narayaguda Station House Officer, M Saideshwar, said, “Vikram returned the money at 11 PM and we are verifying the rightful owner of the money.”

Similar incident

In a similar incident on May 18, an auto driver returned a bag containing Rs 1.20 lakh cash to a passenger who had left it in the auto rickshaw belonging to Venkataiah. The passenger, Sai Kumar had booked the auto to reach KIMS Hospital. However, he accidentally forgot to take the bag full of money and only realised later.

Based on his complaint, the Ramgopalpet police launched a search operation. Meanwhile, Venkatiah discovered the bag and instead of stealing, he went straight to the police station and handed it over to Station House Officer B Suresh Kumar.

Kumar felicitated the driver for his honesty.