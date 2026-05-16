Delivery charges remain unchanged despite fuel hike, gig workers hit hard: TGPWU

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) has alleged that even after the fuel hike, Ola, Uber, Rapido, Amazon, Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, and Zepto have failed to make changes in delivery charges, contributing to enormous financial stress on gig workers.

“Unlike IT employees who have the option to work from home, cab drivers, auto drivers, and delivery workers have no such flexibility. They are forced to spend long hours on the roads waiting for rides and orders while fuel prices continue to rise daily,” the statement read.

TGPWU Founder Shaik Salauddin said that increased fuel prices have left auto and cab drivers waiting in long queues at the gas station.

“Rising vehicle EMI burdens, maintenance costs, and increasing household expenses, and to top it all, educational expenses – these are additional financial pressures,” the statement read.

On using electric vehicles as an alternative, TGPWU called it “not a practical solution,” and “state and central government have failed to provide adequate subsidies.”

Moreover, the lack of charging infrastructure is further discouraging workers from shifting to EVs.

“Gig and platform workers are providing essential services to society every day, but their earnings are shrinking due to continuously rising fuel prices and living costs. Immediate intervention is necessary to protect workers from further financial distress,” said the statement said.