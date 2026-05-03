Delivery platforms act to protect workers as temperatures cross 40 degrees

New Delhi: As brutal heatwaves sweep across large parts of India, pushing temperatures well above 40 degrees Celsius, the spotlight has once again turned to the millions of gig workers who form the backbone of the country’s booming e-commerce and quick-commerce sectors.

For delivery partners navigating congested city traffic on two-wheelers, the summer months bring a heightened risk of severe dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke.

Bound by algorithmic targets and the pressure of rapid delivery windows, these workers often spend peak afternoon hours exposed to extreme weather conditions, with little to no access to clean drinking water or shaded resting spots on their routes.

Facing mounting scrutiny over the occupational hazards associated with the gig economy, major food delivery, quick commerce, and e-commerce platforms are now rolling out a slew of mitigation measures. From specialised cooling gear to air-conditioned rest hubs, companies are attempting to buffer their frontline workforce against the harsh realities of the Indian summer.

Project Ashray

E-commerce major Amazon, which also operates its quick commerce service Amazon Now, has introduced ‘Project Ashray’, a network of 100 air-conditioned rest stops across major cities offering seating, washrooms, and first aid, which the company says is accessible even to delivery partners outside its own network.

“These facilities provide comfortable seating, clean washrooms, drinking water, charging stations, and first-aid support, serving more than 150,000 delivery partners every month, including those outside Amazon’s network. We are also organising free health check-ups through nationwide medical camps to provide preventive health screenings, where doctors advise delivery partners on staying hydrated, recognising early signs of heat exhaustion, and managing health while on the road,” Amazon said in a statement.

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Similarly, Zomato has tied up with restaurant partners, TVS, and Shell to create over 5,000 rest points offering shade and water, which are also open to the broader gig economy.

Zomato and Blinkit delivery partners are covered under a broader health insurance programme that includes OPD and IPD/hospitalisation and day care coverage.

“We have designated rest areas across our store to support delivery partners during the summer period. These areas provide seating, ventilation, and access to drinking water. We are providing summer support supplies at stores, including hydration products such as electrolyte powders, beverages, and similar essentials, based on local operating requirements,” Aashutosh Taparia, National Head LMD (Last Mile Delivery), bigbasket, said.

Existing stores upgraded with ACs

Quick-commerce player Zepto is upgrading its existing dark stores and hubs, equipping them with air coolers and heat-reflective roof coatings to provide temporary respite for riders waiting for orders.

“Every store has a dedicated indoor resting space with access to drinking water and washrooms – now equipped with additional coolers for the summer. We’ve also added shaded areas outside dark stores and applied heat-reflective roof coatings at select locations. Electrolytes are available for both riders and store teams. Our insurance covers hospitalisation for heatstroke, dehydration, and other heat-related illnesses. And our on-ground teams remain ready to step in wherever needed,” Zepto Chief Operating Officer Vikas Sharma said.

Platforms are also experimenting with wearable relief. Eternal (parent company of Zomato and Blinkit) and Swiggy have introduced cooling vests. Swiggy’s low-cost, antimicrobial jackets utilise evaporative cooling technology, which the company claims can reduce body temperature by six to seven degrees Celsius for a few hours when soaked in water.

Zomato is offering subsidised lightweight sunscreen jackets, while companies across the board are distributing summer kits containing ORS, glucose sachets, and electrolyte powders.

Flipkart has activated a “Doctor on Call” service for its ‘wishmasters’ and their families, while Blinkit is expanding its free ‘Doctor@Store’ consultation service. Amazon has also set up a dedicated no-cost ambulance support line for emergencies.

“We also provide specific training on the ground to our Wishmasters and frontline employees on early identification and responding to heat-related health issues,” a Flipkart spokesperson said.