Demand for separate religion status for Lingayats resurfaces

Bengaluru: The demand to accord a separate religion status for Lingayats resurfaced on Sunday with a gathering of the community here under the leadership of several of its seers.

5 resolutions passed

The ‘Basava Culture Campaign-2025’ organised by “Lingayat Matadeeshara Okkoota”, adopted five resolutions at the valedictory function, which included raising awareness about religious recognition for Lingayats.

“All Lingayats are Indians first. The Lingayat religion is the religion of Kannada. Country comes before religion. Always strive for the unity of the country with national consciousness,” said the resolution.

Stating that Lingayat religion is the greatest religion founded by Mahatma Basaveshwara and other Sharanas in the 12th century, it said, “Geographically, we are all Hindus. Continue to raise awareness for religious recognition so that Lingayats get government benefits and reservation facilities like Buddhists, Jains and Sikhs.”

Claiming that Lingayat religion is the true religion of equality, brotherhood, and human values, it further said, “We should all embrace the small, backward sub-castes among the Lingayats, strive for their progress, abandon all the differences between sub-castes, and develop marital relations between the sub-castes.”

CM Siddaramaiah, ministers attend event

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Ministers M B Patil, Sharan Prakash Patil, Laxmi Hebbalkar, among others, participated in the valedictory event.

The separate religion status issue is largely believed to have cost the Congress party dear in the 2018 assembly polls.

The then Siddaramaiah-led Congress government’s decision to recommend to the Centre to accord ‘religious minority’ status to the Lingayat community had resulted in electoral losses for the party in the polls.

Along with Congress facing losses in the Lingayat-dominated constituencies, most of its leaders who were actively involved in the ‘separate Lingayat religion’ movement then suffered defeat.

The move was also seen as an attempt to divide the community itself, as a section expressed resentment over projecting Veerashaivas and Lingayats as the same.

While one section led by Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha had demanded separate religion status, asserting that Veerashaiva and Lingayats are the same, the other group wanted it only for Lingayats as they believe that Veerashaiva is one among the seven sects of Shaivas, which is part of Hinduism.

The division was visible on Sunday too, as community leaders from BJP stayed away from the event. Also ministers and leaders who are associated with the Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Mahasabha and its office-bearers kept away.