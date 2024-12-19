Democracy, secularism at risk if religious minorities grow: Gadkari

Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari in an interview with independent journalist Samdish Bhatia remarked that democracy, socialism and secularism are at threat if the Muslim population of a country goes above 51 per cent.

His statement was in response to a right-wing leader’s claims that Muslims are reportedly trying to become a majority in places where they are in a minority.

On Hindutva, Gadkari said that it is a “way of life” and “does not discriminate against people with different beliefs.” Although he admitted that sometimes “immature politicians” may try lesser tactics in order to secure a vote bank.

Gadkari also said that media is the fourth pillar of democracy and it is responsible for sending the “right message” to the people. Criticizing certain media practices, the Union minister said that views and opinions of exemplary leaders are not picked up, rather “slips from immature politicians” get all the attention.

On religious discrimination, Gadkari replied that all people should be treated with respect, adding one is not identified by caste, gender or beliefs but rather by qualities.

When asked about people from certain religious communities not allowed to buy/sell or rent houses, Gadkari answered cautiously. He said that while the law cannot force people to be secular, they have the right to choose who they sell or buy their property.

Later in the interview he was asked what he thinks of live-in relationships. To which he replied that they are not in compliance with a proper society.

“I went to the British Parliament in London where I was asked by their prime minister as well as their foreign minister what is the biggest issue in our country. I replied poverty, unemployment, starvation etc. When I asked them the same question, they said the biggest issue in European countries was that the majority of the young population was not getting married,” said Gadkari recalling his talks with European leaders.

When asked how this matter would affect a country, Gadkari said people cannot have children for the fun of it and that it is binding on the parents to raise them well. He said a home is not made by the furniture but by the love.