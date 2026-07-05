Demolish one, several will rise: Owaisi on Fatima Institutions

Hyderabad: Responding to the Telangana High Court‘s one-week ultimatum on the alleged construction permissions granted to the Barrister Fatima Owaisi Educational Institutions in Hyderabad’s Salkam Cheruvu area, Akbaruddin Owaisi asserted the buildings will continue to function “come what may.”

“If one institution is demolished, we will build ten more. I may not be there, but they will remain,” the AIMIM leader told a gathering on Sunday, July 5.

The Chandrayangutta MLA alleged that “some people” were using their authority to pressure him and target educational institutions linked to him. He said that he had worked with honesty and would not be deterred by such actions.

“Even if you take away the buildings, I will sit under the shade and teach my children, but I will not bow before you,” he said.

Responding to the Telangana High Court‘s one-week ultimatum on the alleged construction permissions granted to the Barrister Fatima Owaisi Educational Institutions in Hyderabad’s Salkam Cheruvu area, Akbaruddin Owaisi asserted the buildings will continue to function “come what… pic.twitter.com/hlIr1UaHXH — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 5, 2026

The High Court has given a week to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and others seeking reports on permissions granted for constructions undertaken by the institutions.

Also Read HC seeks reports on Owaisi institutions in Salkam Cheruvu lake area

It is alleged that Fatima College was built within the full level tank (FTL) area of Salkam Cheruvu, located in Hyderabad’s Old City. The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Management (HYDRAA) was also pulled up for turning a blind eye to the alleged encroachments.

Barrister Fatima Owaisi Educational KG-PG Campus is named after his daughter.