HC seeks reports on Owaisi institutions in Salkam Cheruvu lake area

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, July 3, issued an ultimatum to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Irrigation Department and other authorities to submit within a week reports on permissions granted for constructions undertaken by the Barrister Fatima Owaisi Educational Institutions in Hyderabad’s Salkam Cheruvu area.

The court directed the authorities to furnish details on GHMC building permissions, the status of Full Tank Level (FTL) determination and approvals for running educational institutions on the site, warning that it would issue appropriate orders if the reports were not filed within the stipulated period.

Also Read Telangana HC orders Fatima Owaisi campus to warn students on FTL case

Expressing dissatisfaction over the lack of clarity despite earlier directions issued on April 13 and April 30, the court noted that nearly three months had elapsed without the authorities submitting comprehensive reports on all permissions related to the Owaisi educational institutions located in Salkam Cheruvu.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar, who was hearing a petition filed by an advocate challenging the authorities’ failure to act against the institutions for allegedly carrying out constructions by encroaching upon the lake area, granted the departments one final week’s time to comply with the directions.

During the hearing, counsel representing the Irrigation Department informed the court that a joint inspection had been conducted on May 15 and that sketches had been sought from revenue authorities. The counsel said steps to determine the FTL would be taken after the sketches were received.

At this stage, counsel for the petitioner objected, alleging that the Irrigation Department was attempting to revisit the FTL determination process. The petitioner argued that a preliminary notification determining the FTL had already been issued in 2016 and questioned the need for a fresh exercise.