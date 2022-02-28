Denmark to allow citizens to fight in Ukraine

New Delhi: Copenhagen has revealed it will allow Danish nationals to join the international military force as Kiev plans to set up to aid its own military in the conflict with Russia, RT reported.

“It’s a choice that anyone can make. This goes for all Ukrainians who live here, but also for others who think they can contribute directly to the conflict,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.

“There is nothing at first sight that would legally prevent someone from going to Ukraine to participate in the conflict, on the Ukrainian side,” Frederiksen added.

Earlier, the Danish PM took part in a massive protest against Moscow’s operation in front of the Russian embassy in Copenhagen, telling the crowd that “it is all of you and all of Europe who are threatened by Russia.”

The Danish prime minister is not the first to support the idea. Earlier on Sunday, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also said she would “absolutely” support Brits who want to join the military action on the side of Ukraine, RT reported.